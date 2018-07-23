VIDEO: Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders went Uncle Drew on a HS football team

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving may have made a full Hollywood movie based on the premise that covering oneself in makeup to falsify old age is entertaining. Now Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is taking it a step farther, using makeup to project false age and wisdom as a high school coach, not a player.

As initially discovered by our USA TODAY Sports Media Group colleagues at Broncos Wire, meet “Coach Herman Jones,” who mysteriously arrived at a Skyline High football practice in Fort Collins, Colorado:

The video was the brainchild of someone connected with DICK’S Sporting Goods, which created the video, plastered Sanders with makeup and got him to introduce the Skyline players to running back drills carrying cartons of eggs, potato sack races for offensive linemen (particularly funny idea) and wide receivers catching footballs using frying pans.

It’s a good gimmick, with a good finale: When Sanders revealed who he actually was, he also told the players that DICK’S donated $5,000 to Skyline to help fund their football program.

To think: All they had to do was be filmed in embarrassing drills in front of a star wide receiver to earn it.