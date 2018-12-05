VIDEO: Bryce James, LeBron's younger son, flexes a deep stroke in first school game

We’ve been treated to highlights of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. for a few years now as the world slowly watches him come of age on a basketball court. Late Tuesday night we got the first taste of his younger brother’s skill on a scholastic court.

Bryce James is just 11 year old, but that’s old enough to play basketball on a court with nine other players and have his performances recorded on video. That latter came on Tuesday, when the youngest James was part of a Crossroads School team. While it’s far too early to make any kind of generalization about James’ talent, the first look in a school uniform had at least one very impressive sequence.

That’s Bryce James in the video above — wearing number 6, his dad’s uniform digit from Miami — jumpstarting an offensive possession by hitting a teammate cross court, then cutting precisely to the spot behind the three-point arc where he would be open for an outlet pass.

He got one, then stroked a picture-perfect trey before calmly trotting back on defense. Deep trey after setting up the spacing on a play with a spot perfect pass from across the court that only he saw coming? Feels just a little bit like Dad and his older brother, doesn’t it?

Here’s more of Bryce James from the AAU circuit, with spot up shooting and terrific assists. Yes, there’s something in the genes, people. We’ll see if the passion and commitment remains there as he grows older, but the talent is right on point for young Bryce so far.