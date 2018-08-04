VIDEO: C.J. Walker shows off his ups in front of Penny Hardaway

Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.) forward C.J. Walker was one of the breakout stars of the Las Vegas circuit during last month’s live period, playing for Each 1 Teach 1.

That reflects heavily in his recruitment of late. Earlier this week, the four-star Class of 2019 forward cut his list of college choices to 12:

Dreams 2 Reality….personally want to thank every school that took their time to offer me 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJzLzBA4g8 — Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 3, 2018

Memphis, in particular, has been showing Walker some love as of late. Watch in the video above, courtesy of our friends at Mars Reel, as the 6-foot-8 high-flyer finishes a lob at the rim in front of new Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

“For being NBA vets, they bring a lot of intensity to the program,” Walker said to the Commercial Appeal last month of Memphis’ staff, which includes former NBA Rookie of the Year Mike Miller and former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell.

