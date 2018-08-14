California RB D'Marcus Ross produces first jaw dropping TD run of the season

It was a scrimmage, not a game that counts on the final won-loss record, but it was still a bona fide competitive game nonetheless, and D’Marcus Ross made the most of it.

The Sacramento Capital Catholic safety and running back recruit — who holds nine scholarship offers from mid-major programs including Colorado State, Navy and San Diego State — got the ball on the offensive side, on a pitch just behind the original line of scrimmage at midfield, He traipsed down the right sideline before cutting back to avoid pressure, essentially reversing all the gains he’d made forward.

It was a brilliant move, with the rest of the 50-yard touchdown scamper contributing of Ross’ own innovation and power; he eluded tacklers with shifty cutbacks, then simply steamrolled another would be tackler as he got closer to the goal line.

It was an exhibition in power, elusive running and speed, but it came in an exhibition. Ross and his teammates get to try and do the real thing on Friday, when they open the 2018 season at Consumnes Oaks.