VIDEO: Cali Bears 13-U QB Josiah Topu hurdles one defender, lays out another on wild TD run

This is Josiah Topu. You probably don’t know his name yet, but if he continues to develop both physically and mentally while performing like this, we’re betting you will soon enough.

Josiah Topu turned his hurdle into a TRUCK STICK 😳 @DeSeanJackson11 (via Calibears2018/IG) pic.twitter.com/CJSpJqhWuR — Overtime (@overtime) August 14, 2018

Topu is a quarterback for the 13-and-under Cali Bears youth football team. As he made abundantly clear on this highlight, he has phenomenal athleticism and a pretty determined drive to reach the end zone on any given snap.

There aren’t many football players who would have the athleticism to completely clear one defender with a hurdle, then land and almost immediately lay out another with sheer strength. It’s pretty remarkable.

The play came during a scrimmage against a socially unidentified foe. That may be for the best; it’s not fair that some defender would be tasked with stopping a full-time beastmode youth star like Topu, whether he’s making a play through the air, in the air or on the ground.