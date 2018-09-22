VIDEO: Calif. football team wins on 'Philly Special' two-point conversion

It is the Year of the Double-Reverse Pass, it would appear. After the Philadelphia Eagles pulled one off in a pivotal moment of Super Bowl XLII, the play is now colloquially known as the Philly Special.

Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns executed one as well, when Jarvis Landry found Baker Mayfield for a tying two-point conversion late in Cleveland’s win.

Friday night, two Fresno-area schools were in a barn burner, and host Kerman (Calif.) was faced with a choice in overtime – kick an extra-point to tie, or go for two and the win. The Lions chose the latter.

Here is the winning play for the Lions pic.twitter.com/fJ33CYlIaK — PAG METER (@PAGMETER) September 22, 2018

As you can hear from the homecoming crowd, and see from the sea of red storming the field, the play worked.

One team’s special moment was a learning experience for the other, in this case Fresno’s Roosevelt High.

Mic'd Up with @roughriderfb18 first-year coach Vince Branstetter. The former Fresno State tight end, who was previously an assistant at Clovis North, Edison & Fresno City – had Roosevelt off to an unbeaten start before a heartbreaking 22-21 OT loss at Kerman tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZZWb77xdwK — Nick King (@KingKMPH) September 22, 2018

Teams across the country, take note – quarterbacks can go out for passes, too. The play has become en vogue, and it has provided no shortage of excitement.