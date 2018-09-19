VIDEO: Calif. RB makes early case for TD run of the year

We have an early entry for the best touchdown run we will see this year. We fully understand that there are thousands of quarterback-to-running back hand-offs still to be turned into long TD jaunts across this great land.

We challenge you to find one that has more of a singular effort in it than this one from Friday night in Alameda County, Calif. For it was there in the East Bay that Tennyson (Hayward, Calif.) senior running back Ja’kobe Harris ran some number of yards that definitely exceeds 100 on what went into the box score as an 81-yard rushing touchdown.

See for yourself.

In 25 years of coaching football, this may be the best run that I've ever witnessed (Senior RB, #2 Ja'kobe Harris, Tennyson HS, Hayward, CA). #espntop, #espntop10 pic.twitter.com/MBe35FEuKA — Terry Smith (@terry32smith) September 15, 2018

Don’t know about you, but we lost count of missed tackles and total yards gained. In addition to some key blocks, we also love the ending, where a no doubt exhausted Harris struts across the goal line, and not much further.

He wasn’t about to go anymore extra yards. He had already done that.

Oh, and final score: Tennyson 42, Oakland Tech 38.

A tip o’ the visor to you, Mr. Harris.