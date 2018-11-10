VIDEO: Calif. WR does a mean Randy Moss impression on reception

On paper, or maybe according to the coaches at Arcadia (Calif.) High School, throwing into double coverage would be ill-advised for this quarterback.

But, as you will see below, the QB knew exactly to whom he was throwing. Arcadia wide receiver Dyllan Wright, it would appear, does not cower in the face of double coverage. Rather, he quite literally rises above it.

Yes, it certainly appears that these two defenders could end up on Randy Moss’ weekly “You Got Mossed!” segments on ESPN. Rising up over a pair of defenders to take what is rightfully yours for the first down in a playoff game? That certainly qualifies.

Congrats on the Moss, Mr. Wright. And the point at the camera at the end is a nice touch, showcasing almost as heightened awareness as you had on the catch itself.