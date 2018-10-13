USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Check out this one-handed TD* catch from Michigan

This may be what coaches mean when they say much of what a player contributes “doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”

Or, at least, this is our interpretation. Behold this beautiful one-handed snag in the end zone Friday night from Adam Jenshak of Marquette (Mich.) High School.

That’s right – Jenshak was ruled out of bounds. No benefit of the doubt from the men in stripes on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, apparently. At least Marquette came out on the winning end over Gladstone (Mich.), 21-14.

You know it’s a great catch, though, when the screams from the crowd sound like a mix of elation and something out of a horror movie.

Well done, Mr. Jenshak. Even if it didn’t count.

