VIDEO: Check out this slick one-handed TD catch out of Texas

Plano (Texas) East senior wide receiver Jaelen Anderson finished Friday night’s game at McKinney (Texas) with seven catches for 74 yards.

One grab, in particular, will stand out long after Friday night.

The one-handed catch is a trend of our time, and we cannot get enough of them. The frequency with which they occur makes them no less amazing, and Anderson’s TD grab off a toss from teammate Brandon Mallory is proof. Just the mix of strength and confidence to make such a snag earns a tip o’ the cap.

And not only did Anderson make this single-handed touchdown grab happen as time expired in the first half, but the six points were integral to his team getting a 45-42, double-overtime win. Not a bad way at all to make a highlight play.

