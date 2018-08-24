VIDEO: Chosen 25 No. 1 recruit Cole Anthony works out with Kevin Durant, J.R. Smith

Cole Anthony is the top recruit in the USA TODAY Chosen 25 for a reason. If you need more proof, just check out who he was balling with recently.

Video from our partners at Overtime captured Anthony, the son of legendary point guard turned commentator Greg Anthony, working out with back-to-back NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Cleveland Cavs guard J.R. Smith.

To be fair, the highlight reel from a local L.A. Fitness club featured a lot more Durant and Smith — and other professionals — that it did Anthony. Still, when Anthony got his chance to drive the lane, he took it and took it well.

Are we saying Cole Anthony is holding his own with Kevin Durant and J.R. Smith? Well, maybe we’re not quite there yet. But the fact that they’re welcoming him into their game speaks volumes about his current talent and future potential.

That’s enough for now.