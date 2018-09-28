VIDEO: Chosen 25 PG Jalen Suggs is also a 4-star QB recruit, and he could play either sport in college

Don’t look now, but Jalen Suggs might be the most interesting recruit in the country.

A junior five-star hoops prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Suggs is widely considered one of the best point guards in the Class of 2020. He’s currently ranked No. 15 overall in the USA TODAY Chosen 25 for 2020.

That’s enough to make him a compelling athlete to follow in the Class of 2020, but he’s much more than that. In the fall, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound USA Basketball player doubles as the star dual threat quarterback of the Minnehaha football team. You can see highlights of him in action for Minnehaha directly below.

We don’t use the word star he cavalierly, either. Suggs is ranked as a four-star quarterback prospect by 247Sports, and he’s being recruited by the likes of Ohio State, Nebraska and, yes, Minnesota.

Put it this way: If Suggs only played football, he would be a top-five quarterback recruit in the Class of 2020. If he only played basketball, he would be a top-four point guard prospect.

That he plays both at such a high level makes him almost completely unique.

Suggs has another 18 months of high school to fully figure out his next athletic move. Whatever it is, it’s likely to be compelling.