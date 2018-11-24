VIDEO: Chosen 25 WR Theo Wease Jr. ices thrilling playoff win for No. 3 Allen

A win Friday night was no sure thing for No. 3 Allen (Texas) High School in its Class 6A Division I area playoff game with Rockwall in Garland.

That was when five-star wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. got himself heavily involved. In a game high on scoring, the Oklahoma commit and No. 8 player on USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019 was curiously absent from the scoresheet.

That is, until teammate and Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale found him with 7:04 to play and the Eagles clinging to a 45-40 lead.

Allen is not usually in a lot of games that are close in the fourth quarter. But, in giving up 608 yards to Rockwall, the Eagles needed every yard and every point they could get to survive and advance. Wease obliged.

THEO. WEASE. JR. Grant Tisdale connects with the Oklahoma commit on a 37-yard score. Allen leads Rockwall 52-40 with 1:42 left. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/txdNb574QZ — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 24, 2018

What a time for Theo Wease to get his first TD of the game! Allen extends their lead to 52-40 over Rockwall with 1:42 left 🎥: @TheOldCoach #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Em0BZEoSA0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTOC) November 24, 2018

After nine straight runs on the drive, per the Allen American, the Eagles had gotten to the Yellowjackets’ 37-yard line. And that’s where it was magic time for Wease. The soon-to-be Sooner broke a tackle, shook another with a slick stop and go, and raced the rest of the way to pay dirt.

His first score was Allen’s final one in a 52-40 triumph.

“I was getting double-teamed all night, but I just stayed patient and knew when my number was called that I would make a play,” Wease told the Allen American. “Grant threw a great ball right where he knew I would catch it and we just executed.”

Here that is from the overhead angle. No less impressive.

Allen is still going, still undefeated, and we still have a chance to catch some more great plays from Wease before he heads to Norman.