VIDEO: Class of 2020 No. 1 recruit Bryan Bresee takes down a 1-lb burger, massive fries in 10 minutes

Bryan Bresee is a big boy; the top overall recruit in the Class of 2020, the Damascus (Md.) High School defensive end weighs in at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, and none of those are empty pounds. And if you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a teenager who keeps up a 280-pound regimen, just check out Bresee’s order when he goes to suburban D.C. burger joint Cheeburger, Cheeburger:

OK, so maybe Bresee doesn’t order the full-pound burger every time he goes to the restaurant, but at the very least we can rest assured that he can take it down — along with an absolutely astronomical number of french fries — whenever he wants to. And he can even do it fast, finishing up in a clean 10-minutes.

That’s astonishing. And yet, there’s something even more impressive about Bresee’s gluttonous effort: He and his teammates undertook this battle the night before a team scrimmage; they were out playing with a stomach full of medium ground beef and skin on fries; in other words, it was probably as if they ate an oversized shepherd’s pie, then went out and competed in a scrimmage. That can’t be a good idea.

Incredibly, if it impact Bresee it couldn’t have been significant, because no one head anything about his performance taking a dip.

His teammates who fell short in the burger challenge may not have been so lucky. After all, they would up with ice cream on their heads. Here’s hoping they had some strong, but masculine, body spray or cologne to cover up that strawberry smell that almost surely spread all over.