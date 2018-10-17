VIDEO: Classmates, fans sign 'Happy Birthday' to deaf cheerleader at football game

There are few things more touching than a personalized rendition of a classic cultural song like “Happy Birthday” performed by friends. On Friday, those friends were the entire in-game fan base for Milby High School (Houston, Texas) for one lucky teen.

As reported by Houston NBC affiliate KPRC, one Milby cheerleader who happens to be deaf was ‘serenaded’ Happy Birthday by her teammates during the school’s football game. In fact, it wasn’t just the cheerleaders up front either; everyone in the stands also started signing Happy Birthday.

“This was a proud coach moment!! Look at how she looks at me at the end,” Milby cheerleading coach Donielle Ryals-Gonzalez wrote on a Facebook post.

It should have been a proud moment for Ryals-Gonzalez, because it’s not that simple to teach multiple blocks of fans to sign anything. That means there were likely some mistakes made by the crowd or even the birthday girl’s fellow cheerleaders.

Something tells us she did’t mind. It’s the thought that counts, and that thought was worth plenty.