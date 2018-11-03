VIDEO: Conn. TD ruled an INT in 37-0 rout. Could it have turned the tide?

Bloomfield (Conn.) High School’s football team entered Friday’s Nutmeg State face off with Berlin (Conn.) High School undefeated. The Warhawks were 7-0, had allowed just 19 points all season and has practically had more shutout victories than its opponents have had trips to the red zone.

After long discussion and this pass it picked off by Berlin’s Tony Undercuffler in the end zone with 8 mins left in half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/DANPln9Nl0 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 2, 2018

All of which made Berlin’s 37-0 rout of Bloomfield all the more stunning. Still, even routs are sparked by individual great plays, and it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if a particular Berlin interception had instead been ruled a Bloomfield touchdown.

Trailing 21-0, Bloomfield drove the field and appeared to pull within a pair of scores on a would-be touchdown grab by wide receiver David Robinson. Instead, the wild tugging match finished inconclusively, and referees were instead called in to weigh the decision.

They eventually decided Berlin defensive back Tony Undercuffler came down with an interception, giving the ball back to Berlin. And that proved to be a crushing blow to any residual hopes of a comeback Bloomfield may have harbored.

“I feel every week, I’m an underdog. Coaches like to pick on me,” Undercuffler told the Hartford Courant. “But my coaches put in a great game plan for me. They trust me, I trust myself.”

Clearly, this one interception in the end zone is not the reason why a very talented Berlin squad beat Bloomfield. Still, in a matchup of unbeatens, every momentum shift is crucial, and this was clearly another momentum shift.