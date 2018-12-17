VIDEO: Could Harouna Sissoko transform into a top-tier hoops prospect because of this one dunk?

Harouna Sissoko is a new entrant to the Iowa prep hoops circuit. The Grand View Christian senior stands 6-foot-7 and has the kind of explosive frame that immediately screams “this guy is a player.”

And he is. Sissoko transferred to Grand View from Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Georgia, where he had a solid if not overwhelming track record. According to our partners with the Des Moines Register, his highlights have already drawn attention from programs like Middle Tennessee State, Coppin State and Tulsa. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Valparaiso is now apparently interested since he’s landed in nearby Iowa.

Yet all that was before this Jordan-esque Dunk, which is one of the most impressive offerings of the season, if not recent seasons in general:

So, here’s the thing about that dunk: it didn’t even look difficult. Sissoko is soaring there, and it’s completely effortless, from take off to flush. That is a remarkable concept for a recruiter.

And then there’s Sissoko’s background. He’s from Mali — he competed for his native homeland in the FIBA U-17 World Championships — and could continue to grow. His game is likely to benefit enormously from additional refinement and scheme at the next level, too, particularly with a reliable outside shot.

All of those factors should make him immeasurably valuable as a recruit in a Class of 2019 where there is still plenty of room for maneuvering, particularly for power schools that could lose underclassmen to the NBA Draft. You probably won’t see Sissoko pop up at Duke next year … but you might still see him play for a team on their schedule. If that happens, you can officially bookmark this dunk as one of the moments that got it started.