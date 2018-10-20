VIDEO: Cross Patton, son of Outkast rapper Big Boi, commits to Oregon

Georgia high school running back Cross Patton, the teenage son of legendary Outkast rapper Big Boi, committed to the Oregon Ducks on Friday.

Patton, a diminutive speed back out of Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.), stands just 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, but has proven to be incredibly elusive. He picked the Ducks as a preferred walk-on rather than accept a scholarship offer from a handful of Division I FCS programs including Butler, Columbia, Seton Hall and Virginia State.

While Patton fits the mold of past hip hop recruits as a celebrity addition that brings gloss to a school’s recruiting class — in the mold of Puff Daddy’s son Justin Coombs and Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus, both of whom committed to UCLA — Patton may have a better chance at success. The senior has long been counted out as undersized but was wise enough to pick a program that has always been built around blinding speed, something he has in spades.

Something else young Patton possesses: his father’s flair for unique fashion. The teen made his announcement at Woodward Academy wearing a conspicuous Gucci belt, his jersey on top of an unzipped hoodie, and a backwards Woodward Academy hat, which he swapped out for a retro Oregon lid.

That all goes to show that even if Cross Patton fails to make an impact on the football field, he’s likely to do so walking across the quad in Eugene with high fashion.