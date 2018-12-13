VIDEO: Denver-area dunking sensation Fran Belibi does it again

Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) High School senior Fran Belibi scored 32 points in Wednesday night’s intracity matchup vs. Grandview.

It was a certain two points, however, that had everyone talking. Or cheering. Or speechless.

Belibi, now a Stanford-bound senior and two-time Team USA member who threw down a dunk that took the internet by storm two years ago, was back to her old tricks in the first half of the Raiders’ rematch of last season’s Class 5A state final.

In March, Regis Jesuit fell to Grandview at Denver Coliseum, 67-61. Belibi helped ensure that this one would play out differently in a 79-55 rout. As The Sentinel reports, Belibi’s 32 points were a career high.

Here is the rim rattler from another angle, with some telling crowd reaction shots from the raucous Regis gym.

Fran Belibi from @RegisJesuitHS THREW IT DOWN tonight. I've covered a lot of high school basketball, and I've never seen a gym like this @RJ_Media pic.twitter.com/vMPMkXbQuN — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) December 13, 2018

RJ Media, the school’s student media outlet, was also broadcasting the game when Belibi got the ball and and went almost the length of the floor to throw down the dunk with 1:40 to play in the first half. Tip o’ the cap to the strong reaction from the enthusiastic broadcast team.

One thing is abundantly clear – no rim in the Denver area is safe if Belibi and her team are in the gym.