VIDEO: Did LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.'s AAU team have a star even better than Bronny?

Boys Basketball

LeBron James Jr. found himself back in headlines in recent days, both as a new United States Basketball Association champion and the target of “overrated” chants from fans. Yet Bronny’s celebrity attention and intense media focus may have overshadowed an even bigger star on his own team who was just waiting to break out.

The player you see above is Mike Williams. He’s just 14 years old, but already has both on-the-ball and post skills of a high school upperclassman. Seriously, it’s impressive.

So, is Williams really a better player than Bronny James? Or is Bronny James the secret sauce who has helped transform Williams into a future breakout star? We’ve discussed the younger James’ remarkable court vision and prodigious ball handling skills numerous times.

Which is it? You tell us, then let’s all sit back and see how both stars evolve and develop. Something tells us they’ll both be followed pretty closely in the years ahead.

