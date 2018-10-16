VIDEO: Double hook-and-ladder trick play is an Ill. HS game-winner

Collinsville (Ill.) High School needed a big play during its tight face off against Belleville (Ill.) East High School. So, the Kahoks dialed up a trick play so nice they ran it twice … at once.

During a game in which every point was important en route to a 28-26 victory, Collinsville cued up a double hook-and-lateral play, which involved a pass, lateral and another lateral.

Not only did Collinsville have the guts to call the play, they executed it to perfection, leading to a comfortable stroll into the end zone for their receiver on the far right flank.

It was a money call, and the kind of play that a coach saves in his arsenal until the exact right moment. When it arrived on Friday, Collinsville coach Trey Coleman deserved immense credit for calling the play and putting his team in exactly the right position to make the most of it.