Do these one-handed snags ever get old?

The latest eye-opener comes courtesy of Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who chased down this snag at the back of the end zone in the first quarter Friday night to draw first blood against Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.):

An absolutely UNREAL catch by Jalin Hyatt of @dfhsfootball to put the Silver Foxes up 7-0 on Spring Valley! #SCtop10 @wachfox pic.twitter.com/GvzbsI6bje — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) August 24, 2018

Hyatt, a 6-2, 165-pound junior, currently holds offers from Duke and Virginia Tech. But feats like this figure to only raise his profile in the recruiting hotbed that is Columbia.