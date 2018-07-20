VIDEO: Fans chant "overrated" at 13-year-old LeBron James Jr.

What is wrong with people?

First off, no 13-year-old deserves to be branded as overrated in front of their peers. Secondly, of all the 13-year-olds one might consider overrated, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is certainly not one of them.

SMH at fans chanting “overrated” at 13 year old Bronny James 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QOPvyOxaXV — Overtime (@overtime) July 19, 2018

Bronny James is versatile young guard with strong athleticism and excellent court vision. He’s already exhibiting some of his father’s strongest suits. And he’s only 13.

So what would possess someone to claim the younger James is overrated? It’s insane.

Need more proof? This is what he was doing a day earlier:

Bronny’s 7th grade team just put on a SHOW at nationals 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Y386cJTmm2 — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2018

So, you tell us: How can a teenager, “put on a show,” one day, then be overrated the next? Someone is wrong. We’re betting it’s not the analysts.