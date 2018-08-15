VIDEO: Farrington (Hi.) has the best football pregame routine, bar none

Is it too hot a take to proclaim a school that is already playing competitive football as better at one thing than any of the teams that haven’t even taken the field yet? You know what? We don’t care. The warm-up hype routine that Farrington High in Hawaii is using is just that good. It’s the best, bar none.

SOUND OFF🗣 Farrington Govs are ready to take the field pic.twitter.com/0y3FfTgOIe — Cj Caraang (@_SLCJ) August 12, 2018

That’s Farrington before the team’s matchup with fellow state power Mililani. The game didn’t go the Governors’ way — Mililani rolled to a 57-15 rout — but Farrington won the PR war, getting acclaim from absolutely everyone who has seen this routine on the internet as it continues to spread.

That includes Bleacher Report-owned Instagram account House of Highlights and ESPN’s SportsCenter account. They deserve it. It’s that good a routine, and even if it didn’t get the Govs hyped enough to magic up a win, it’s good enough to warrant sitting in the driver’s seat as the nation’s best warm up.

Will it be topped? We’ll see. For now, the Governors have the last say, even without a pen.