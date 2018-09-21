VIDEO: Forget Greg Paulus, Joe Girard III looks like the next Tim Tebow

Look, we’re not here to question the basketball bona fides of Joe Girard III. We’re sure he deserves all the attention and scholarship offers he receives. We’ll all be very excited when he suits up for Duke or Syracuse in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

We also just want to say that will be horrible, because it means he’ll be wasting his football talent. And that talent is prodigious.

You’ve already read about how Girard was responsible for all six touchdowns in Glens Falls’ 43-14 season-opening victory. Now bask in the glory of Girard completely evicerating the Hudson Falls defense.

Joe Girard III is MORE THAN A BASKETBALL STAR 🏈 @JG3_____ pic.twitter.com/1WZMfA0nAv — Overtime (@overtime) September 20, 2018

Here’s the most amazing part about that highlight reel: the most impressive plays were made by Girard’s legs, but his greater stats all came through the air: 11-of-15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for one score … and all those game-breaking plays in 48-12 rout, as you can see above.

Girard showcased a variety of depth and touch on his passes, connecting on both deep bombs and close-range crossing patters. That was all impressive. But his runs were absolutely otherworldly for the best of scat backs, let alone a quarterback. He was almost impossible for the Hudson Falls defense to catch, let alone bring down.

And then when he lowered his shoulder to bulldoze his way into the end zone at the end of a run it was almost impossible not to envision a touch of Tim Tebow magic.

All of that begs the question: Is Girard sure that he belongs on the basketball court at the next level and not the football field? Basketball may always be a safer option, but Girard seems to have more than a touch of greatness to him when he steps on a football field.

Maybe it wouldn’t carry over to the next level. Maybe he could get hurt and ruin his athletic future. Who knows. The shame is that we almost surely won’t ever find out, because the risk is just too great.

Then again, you never know. The only reason why 247Sports hasn’t ranked Girard as a quarterback prospect is because it knows where he’s rated as a basketball recruit, and the odds of him doing both remain very slim. Until he signs a letter of intent, all dreams remain possible.