VIDEO: Former NFL DL turned coach runs through door to inspire high school team

The Chrisopher-Zeigler-Royalton High School (Christopher, Ill.) High School football season hasn’t gone according to plan, with the Bearcats scuffling to a 1-7 record out of the gate. Say what you will about a 1-7 season, but it is definitely not for a lack of energy and enthusiasm on the part of the Bearcats coaching staff.

RELATED: Ex-NFL DL Anthony Hargrove named head football coach at Ill. school

The video you see above showcases Anthony Hargrove, the former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman who is now in his first year as the head coach at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton High School in Southern Illinois. Looking for a way to inspire his charges before a game, Hargrove got so hyped up that he literally ran through the locker room door, knocking it off its hinges and then enthusiastically celebrating each player’s exit from the locker room toward the field.

It made for a great video, though it apparently did little to change the team’s fortunes; the Bearcats still lost to Chester, 41-6, on Friday night.

That’s ok. Years from now, no one will remember the final result on the field, but they almost certainly will remember the time a Super Bowl champion defensive lineman literally knocked a locker room door off its hinges before the game even started.