Franklin Central HS soccer star hands homecoming crown to autistic friend

Being named to a school’s homecoming court is an honor, albeit a superficial one. What’s more important is fostering a spirit of acceptance among an entire student body, and particularly a senior class. That’s precisely what the elected homecoming king at an Indiana high school did on Friday night.

Franklin Central High School soccer player Justin Tusing was chosen as the school’s homecoming king, but one of the other members on the school’s homecoming court was a friend with autism named Jordan Brown. When Tusing was announced as the king, Brown ran toward him, apparently intending to celebrate with him.

Instead of celebrating with him, Tusing ensured that they were celebrating Brown himself, placing the crown he had just been given on top of the fellow senior’s head. As one might expect (and hope), the crowd roared with approval at the selfless act, which Brown’s mother captured on film and which has since gone viral across the internet.

“When Justin’s name was called, we were so happy for him. We however did not expect to see our son, Jordan, start running towards Justin,” Amy Brown, Jordan Brown’s mother, told Indiana NBC affiliate WTHR. “We waited on the sideline to see how it would play out. When Jordan reached Justin we were in awe to see him place the Homecoming crown on Jordan’s head. To see the excitement in not only our son’s face but also in Justin’s and everyone around us showed us how much love and inclusion there truly is in the Franklin Central student body.

“We are connected forever with Justin and are so grateful. We are still overwhelmed by all of this as you can imagine. Thank you.”

As for Tusing, he plays in defense for the Franklin Central soccer team when he isn’t generating positive vibes for the entire Franklin Central community.