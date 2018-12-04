VIDEO: Freedom (Va.) WR Nazir Armstrong pulls down insane grab between defenders

Freedom High School (Woodbridge, Va.) stunned Westfield, 35-28, in a Virginia Class 6 semifinal thriller, which ended a three-year state title run. And none of the key plays down the stretch that landed Freedom its seminal win were more impressive or important than this catch by wide receiver Nazir Armstrong.

That’s Armstrong perfectly high-pointing a ball between two defenders who were blanketing him in coverage. How he made that catch, well, we’re still not sure.

The catch helped Freedom drive the field and take back the lead after Westfield had rallied back from 21 down to tie the game. And when a team makes plays like that, sometimes a victory can just feel like it’s in the cards.

On Friday it was, and it took a magical performance like that to end a 37-game winning streak for Westfield.