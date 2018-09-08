VIDEO: From Kentucky, one of the cooler interceptions you will ever see

Athleticism manifests itself in many forms, and you never know in what shape you will see it next.

Lexington (Ky.) Catholic senior safety Henry Holthaus took a new approach to the defensive back tip drill Friday night. Watch his insane kick to keep the ball alive and allow John Martin Simms to collect the interception during Friday night’s 54-13 win over Lexington Christian.

One tip from Chandler Caudill, one kick from Holthaus and one guy in Simms who seems to be almost disbelieving when the ball ends up in his hands.He returned the ball about 20 yards.

The announcer on the broadcast calls it a volleyball play, and he’s right. It’s the perfect dig. Add in elements of the most acrobatic soccer player, while on a football field, and we’ve got ourselves something we’ve rarely – if ever – seen on a football field.

What a play.