Knocking a potential TD away in the end zone is a nice defensive play in and of itself. Making an interception off that tip is even more impressive.

Having the presence of mind to make that pick and get the feet down in the back of the end zone? Leave it to Kaleem Corbin of Philadelphia’s Martin Luther King High School.

#FOOTBALL: 2:22 3Q. Kaleem Corbin with an incredible interception, grabbing a ball knocked away for a receiver and keeping his feet inbounds in the back of the end zone. Shamar Edwards knocking the ball out of the receiver’s hands. pic.twitter.com/6ErBQONqMq — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) November 17, 2018

Tip o’ the cap – and the ball, for that matter – to Shamar Edwards knocking the ball out of the receiver’s hands.