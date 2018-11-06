VIDEO: Ga. HS football coach proposes with help of his players

A Georgia assistant high school football coach pulled off his personal ultimate proposal thanks to a hands-on assist from his players.

As disseminated by Storyful, and published in outlets spread across continents, Lanier High School (Sugar Hill, Ga.) wide receivers coach and recruiter Nafis Pickett proposed to his girlfriend on November 2, following his team’s narrow 6-2 victory against Gainesville (Ga.) High School. But the coach didn’t just propose, he also enlisted the help of each of the team’s seniors.

Here is the proposal and my queen saying yes! What made it even more of a great moment was my players being so happy for me! I love my boys so thankful God put me in their lives l. Love my queen Ashley Wilson pic.twitter.com/ObUg9nMypC — Coach Pickett (@Coach_Fis) November 4, 2018

As depicted in the video above, each of Lanier’s football-playing seniors offered a rose to his now fianceé, Ashley Wilson. Once they were done, Pickett went traditional, got down on a knee and made his proposal official.

Wilson said yes, the pair celebrated with the entire Lanier team, and then they went viral.

It’s all made for a pre-wedding fairytale for what seems to be a very nice young couple. Now, for that Lanier season finale against Mays and the forthcoming playoffs to add the next chapter.