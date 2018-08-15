Garrett Wilson makes insane catch in practice like it's no big deal

Garrett Wilson is still committed to Ohio State, and he’s still capable of doing things as a receiver that few, if any, not named Odell Beckham Jr. can do.

This was Wilson at Lake Travis (Texas) practice:

I still don’t get how Garrett Wilson caught this 😦 @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/lCMe1s54VM — Overtime (@overtime) August 14, 2018

That is … unfair. No one should be able to one-hand a pass while doing the splits, while in a practice or a game. Let alone the between-the-legs trick. Have mercy, Wilson.

Whether Wilson would have the audacity to pull this off during a competitive game is another question. It’s not quite his style. But, he certainly has the skills to make it happen, unlike just about anyone else at the high school level. Knowing that alone is exhilarating, provided you aren’t a defensive back with Lake Travis on your schedule in the forthcoming season.