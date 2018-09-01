VIDEO: Georgia-bound five-star WR Dominick Blaylock refuses to go down

Without knowing the offensive playbook for the Walton (Marietta, Ga.) football team, we are guessing the Raiders call this one “Get the ball to your best player and let him work his magic.”

While the verbiage might be a bit different, you get the gist if you watch this one-man show from five-star wide receiver Dominick Blaylock on his first touch Friday night at Marietta neighbor Pope High.

That is simply a filthy 63-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Blaylock, although he traversed far more yards from start to finish than that. From almost getting tackled for a loss on the simple pass to the left, to crossing the field, to breaking tackles near the goal line, the play was a thing of beauty that will make Bulldogs fans oh so happy that this young man plans to remain in the Peach State for college.

Blaylock is a cornerstone, one of a handful of five-star prospects in a 2019 Georgia class that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country according to 247Sports.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs will be a player for years to come, likely as tough to beat in the near future as Blaylock is to bring down.