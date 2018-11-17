VIDEO: Goal-line stand lifts No. 9 Warren Central to Indiana state final

INDIANAPOLIS – The play is called “Go Nuts.” It is not even a play so much as an action.

“That’s it,” Warren Central coach Jayson West said. “Just get in there and ‘go nuts.’”

Senior defensive linemen Kalep Thompson and Ron Gill were tasked with making “Go Nuts” work. Visiting Center Grove had the ball, fourth-and-goal at the Warren Central 1-yard line, with 1:03 left in Friday’s Class 6A semistate game and trailing by seven points.

Warren Central called timeout before the fourth-down play. Thompson and Gill, instructed to “Go Nuts,” lined up on the center. When the ball was snapped, the push from the interior of the line prevented Trojans quarterback Jackson Moore from handing the ball to Carson Steele, which was the called play. Thompson, Gill and the rest of the Warren Central defense tackled Moore short of the goal line.

The play touched off a celebration and secured a 27-20 win in a hard-fought classic of a game. Top-ranked Warren Central (13-0) has knocked off four consecutive Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference rivals during its tournament run with one more standing in the way. The Warriors will play third-ranked Carmel (11-2), a 14-10 winner over Valparaiso, on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 6A championship.

“Our whole team stepped up,” West said. “I was so proud of them all.”

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star