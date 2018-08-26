VIDEO: Hawaii LLWS player lays down perfect bunt in title game, Twitter goes wild

If the last two weeks have taught us something, it’s that sports Twitter loves nothing more than an incredible punt or bunt.
While the most talked-about plays of the NFL preseason have included rookie Seahawks punter Michael Dickson, one of the most Tweeted-about plays of the Little League World Series may have been this bunt, laid down by Hawaii’s John de la Cruz.
That, to be fair, is truly magnificent. It’s also borderline miraculous that it didn’t go foul. The two traits weren’t lost on viewers who quickly chimed in on Twitter:
Then there’s our personal favorite:
The bunt helped Hawaii get out to an early 1-0 lead against South Korea with the entire tournament on the line. It was certainly a bold strategy, and it paid off for them, Cotton.