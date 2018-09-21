USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Hawaiian female PK Mika Makekau sets state record with 44-yard FG

A female placekicker at a Hawaiian school has set a new state record for longest field goal made by a female kicker, and it certainly wasn’t a chip shot.

As reported by the Honolulu Star Advertiser’s Hawaii Prep World, ‘Iolani place kicker Mika Makekau connected from 44-yards out during the Raiders’ 30-19 victory over Damien.

As the Star Advertiser  noted, Makekau connected on three field goals, all of which provided crucial buffer for ‘Iolani.

Still, it was the 44-yarder that earned her the headline treatment and a permanent spot among the state records, as the leg behind the longest female field goal in state history.

