VIDEO: Hawaiian LLWS slugger Aukai Kea channels Bryce Harper with walk-off bat flip

When a game scheduled for six innings enters the bottom of the 11th scoreless, it’s understandable that the winning run would generate some excitement. When it comes on a walk-off home run, well, then you get this:

Hawaii's Aukai Kea with the Bryce Harper two handed bat flip (toss) after a walkoff HR pic.twitter.com/SG7ElfS5gj — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 18, 2018

That’s Hawaiian slugger Aukia Kea, who blasted a game-winning four-bagger against the Southeast champions late Friday night, handing Hawaii a 2-0 victory. As soon as he saw his shot was going to clear the fence, Kea lifted his bat and gave it a two-handed toss, a’la Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper after he won the MLB Home Run Derby.

Don’t take our word for it, here’s Harper’s epic bat flip in Nationals Park:

It’s not a carbon copy, but it’s close. And while Harper’s home run captured a nice trophy, Kea’s kept Hawaii in the winner’s bracket in Williamsport, arguably a more meaningful victory, and certainly won which means a lot more to his teammates.