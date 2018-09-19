VIDEO: Here's Kyle Ofeldt of Tennessee with the early season interception of the year

Yes, it’s early, but this is a surefire contender for interception of the year.

Taking on Sullivan North (Tenn.), South Greene (Tenn.) cornerback Kyle Ofeldt found himself racing back in deep coverage. With a pass soaring above him, Ofeldt elevated to make an Odell Beckham Jr. or Stephon Gilmore-level grab. And that’s not overstating it.

Ofeldt is a two-way senior starter for South Greene, at both wide receiver and defensive back. And his play on the defensive side of the ball was essential to South Greene’s 34-27 victory.

That’s an added bonus in why it was so impressive, though it didn’t need any additional gilding. Quality is quality, and Ofeldt’s work in the defensive backfield is some of the best we’ve seen all season.