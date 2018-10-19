VIDEO: Homecoming dance invite from gay teen to football captain goes viral

A homecoming “promposal” from a gay teenager to his friend, a captain of the school’s football team, has gone viral and attracted attention from major national networks.

As reported by the likes of CBS News, among others, 17-year-old Alexander Duarte spent weeks preparing to ask his friend, Valley High School (Santa Ana, Calif.) senior Erick Pineda, to attend the homecoming dance with him.

He made the proposal on National Coming Out Day using an enormous banner and a makeshift closet, combing to send the message: “I know I’m gay, but can I take you straight 2 Homecoming?” with “Out of the Closet” written on the constructed wardrobe.

“It’s very important for me to be going to Homecoming with Alexander because I’m setting an example for not only my school, but also my community,” Pineda told the gay men’s lifestyle magazine Instinct. “I was definitely excited to be asked to homecoming because I knew how important this was for my friend and seeing the support from the staff and students was amazing.”

The larger statement made by Pineda was a notable one, speaking to a sense of unity among gay and straight students. That Pineda is a two-way starter and captain of the Valley football team makes his decision all the more notable.