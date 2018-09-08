VIDEO: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning extra point in overtime

Ocean Springs wins 13-12. @_kayleefoster kicker for the Greyhounds scores the winning field goal in overtime. She was also crowned the homecoming queen earlier in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Pd71Hmwzkz — Kayla Beatty (@KaylaRBeatty) September 8, 2018

For Kaylee Foster, Friday night got off to a dream start. The Ocean Springs (Miss.) student was crowned homecoming queen. Cool, right? Once-in-a-lifetime stuff.

As it turns out, Foster is also the kicker for the Greyhounds’ football team. And on this night, there ended up being room for two once-in-a-lifetime moments.

In overtime, Foster kicked the game-winning extra point, clinching a 13-12 win over George County (Lucedale, Miss.).

Even before that dramatic boot, Foster was the star of the night. Heading into halftime, Ocean Springs led 3-0, and she had scored the game’s only points to that juncture.

Homecoming queen? Check. Lone contributor on the scoreboard? Double check.

Halftime: Ocean Springs 3 George County 0. The only points of the game are the result of a Kaylee Foster field goal. Foster is also the @OSHS_Greyhounds Homecoming Queen! pic.twitter.com/fTEeaUfscb — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) September 8, 2018

And as the game progressed into overtime, Foster’s number was called once again. She obliged, kicking the game’s most crucial point and finishing with seven of her team’s 13 on the board.

WLOX has up-close footage of the fateful kick that improved the Greyhounds’ record to 2-2.

Here you go @RapSheet.

Ocean Springs HS Kicker Kaylee Foster was named Homecoming Queen. Then she kicked 2 FGs and game-winning PAT in OT. pic.twitter.com/z6JUm0AxUK — The Shep Abides. (@geauxshep) September 8, 2018

Thanks to the versatility of the homecoming queen, September 7, 2018, is not a date Kaylee Foster or anyone at Ocean Springs High will soon forget.