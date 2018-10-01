VIDEO: Hours before game, 5-star WR Garrett Wilson gave a spelling test to elementary students

Football is king in Texas, and that exalted status stretches far beyond the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and A&M Aggies. Even elite high school players are demigods in their communities, which is what makes Garrett Wilson V’s efforts so touching.

Wilson is one of the nation’s top wide receivers, a 5-star Austin Lake Travis dynamo who has committed to Ohio State. He is quite literally a guaranteed weekly highlight reel for Austin-area television stations and Ohio State recruiting websites, which makes him a first-name star for just about everyone in and around Austin and Columbus.

On Friday, hours before Lake Travis demolished Austin High, Wilson was with teammates at Lakeway Elementary School, where they helped teachers hand out books, read, play and, in Wilson’s notable case, administer a class spelling test.

This is AWESOME @GarrettWilson_V giving a spelling test to @ARockenBrown class today. Probably the most excited I have ever seen a class about taking a spelling test. pic.twitter.com/06IC3UiYiP — Stephanie Budai (@StephanieBudai) September 28, 2018

It goes without saying that Wilson reading clues for a spelling test was the highlight of the community-themed efforts. A few notes: 1) Wilson has an excellent spelling bee voice. If Dr. Jacques Bailly ever calls in sick for the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee, they could do a lot worse than call on Wilson. 2) This Lake Travis team is so loaded and talented that Wilson legitimately seems more concerned by pronouncing second grade spelling test words than dissecting opposing Class 6A defenses. 3) Couldn’t they have also used a more kid-friendly prompt? “The water balloon was used to soak his friend on a hot day,” comes to mind.

Memo to other top high school football programs: Do this. There are no victims, everyone is a winner and the kids will never forget it. And by kids, we mean both the actual elementary schoolers and the high school football stars.