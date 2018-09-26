VIDEO: HOW did Dominion (Va.) returner Trey Hayes escape with a TD on this runback?

Trey Hayes Jr. is a junior wide receiver and running back for Dominion High School in Virginia. He’s a talented player, but doesn’t necessarily have 5-star speed or elusiveness.

What he does have, in spades, is exceptional determination, as he proved on this touchdown return against Northern Virginia rival Heritage.

This isn’t said for effect, it’s a legitimate question: How did Hayes possibly escape multiple phalanxes of would-be tacklers — many of whom had him legitimately penned in — to score? The touchdown run is easily the least-likely on a return this season, and maybe in recent memory.

Yes, there is some poor tackling on this play, but it’s not like Heritage is a pushover of a squad. In fact, Hayes’ return proved the difference in Dominion’s 21-14 victory, and Heritage has been just as successful as Dominion this season (both teams are currently 3-2).

Will we see an effort like this again from Hayes? For that matter, will we see a touchdown like this from anyone? It seems unlikely, but only time will tell. At the very least, we can hope, because this is a strange but wonderful kind of magic to watch, provided you aren’t a Heritage fan.