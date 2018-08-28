How did Jakhai Mitchem possibly escape all these tackles?

Jakhai Mitchem is a senior at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Fla. He isn’t highly recruited, but that may be due to oversight on the part of recruiters, not any lack of talent.

Take Mitchem’s touchdown run against Gainesville Eastside in a 38-27 Buchholz victory in both teams’ season openers:

That’s one heck of a run. Yes, more than one of those tackles should have been executed, but the fact they weren’t is a testament to Mitchem as much as it is an indictment of Eastside’s arm tackling.

Then there’s Mitchell’s breakaway speed, which is impressive for a 5-foot-9, 200-pound back. Is it impressive enough to land a scholarship offer to a school somewhere? Maybe, maybe not. Enough repeat performances with shades of this Eastside run, and Mitchem may run himself right onto a collegiate roster.

Here’s hoping. He’s a heck of a lot of fun to watch.