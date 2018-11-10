VIDEO: Huron (S.D.) somehow scores TD on deflected pass in state title game

Sometimes a team needs a little luck to break through. Just ask Huron (S.D.) High School’s football players.

In the South Dakota Class 11AA Football Championship game, Huron found itself trailing 14-0 in the second quarter with the ball inside Pierre (S.D.) Riggs High School’s 15 yard line. They needed to score, and do so effectively and efficiently, so quarterback Jett McGirr bought himself time, then launched a ball into the middle, where he had a pair of receivers, both of whom were covered.

McGirr’s pass bounced off one receiver, but happened to ricochet directly to teammate Daynon Huber, who grabbed it and strolled into the end zone to cut Riggs’ lead to 13-7.

The touchdown set Huron on its way, though it wasn’t enough to launch Huron to a state title; Riggs eventually captured a 38-20 win. Still, the most memorable moment was provided by Huron’s miracle touchdown, which won’t be forgotten anytime soon.