VIDEO: Illinois TE makes sensational one-handed grab in state final

The one-handed grabs become that much more impressive when they occur after Thanksgiving in cold-weather climates.

It’s chilly out there, and with the winter weather comes fewer flashy plays, right? Not so fast, as Maroa-Forsyth High School (Maroa, Ill.) sophomore tight end Kadinn Morris illustrated in Friday’s Div. 2A state final.

The OBJ catch label gets thrown around quite a bit, and has become synonymous with one-handed catches. In certain situations, it fits, and this one from Morris on the state’s biggest stage certainly counts. And as the late, great college football announcer Keith Jackson used to say, “he’s only a soph-o-more.”

Unfortunately for Maroa-Forsyth, Morris’ play came in a 35-16 loss in a battle of unbeaten teams (13-0) to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. It was just one of Morris’ five catches for 78 yards, as Decatur’s Herald & Review reported.

His team may have lost, but there is no denying that Morris made a lasting impression. And he will be around for two more prep football seasons, so stay tuned for more jaw-dropping snags.

