VIDEO: Indiana JV hoops player wins game with 3/4-court buzzer beater

Sometimes, footage comes along that checks so many of the boxes that pertain to an entertaining piece of video.

Suspense? Check. The unexpected? Check. One key character being oblivious to the unexpected until after it has happened? Check.

In the clip below, we have all of the above from a recent junior varsity boys basketball game between host Winamac (Ind.) Community High School and Rochester (Ind.) Community High School.

I watch a lot of basketball, but I have never seen anything quite like this. Quin Stesiak ladies and gents. @QStes2 #SCtop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/4Wbq5e8cDJ — Grant McCarter (@gmms_13) December 1, 2018

Did that deliver or what? After a Winamac player hits a 3-pointer with about 0:03 on the clock (and counting), the Rochester head coach (bottom right) is pleading with whoever will listen for a timeout.

And while his prayer is going unanswered, the same can’t be said for Quin Stesiak and his best wishes at that moment. After picking up his dribble with 3/4 of the court to go and his team trailing, 40-38, Stesiak has no choice (besides calling a timeout, of course) but to heave the ball toward the opposite end from a standing position.

Aaaand, swish. 41-40, Rochester wins.

Not that the Rochester coach knows, however. Our favorite part is how the coach is still pleading for the timeout after the ball has gone through the net (a development he did not witness with his own eyes).

It is worth another look, and another, and another …