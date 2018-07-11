VIDEO: Is Brett Hall's 7v7 catch from N.C. already the best football grab of the year?

Perhaps 7v7 doesn’t count as legitimate football, which is a fair assessment. Perhaps it’s a different sport, which renders its highlights into a different category than the ones that emerge once regular seasons get underway in mid-to-late August.

All that’s fair, yet at the same time unfair to the ridiculous grab you see above. Nothing should undercut just how remarkable that catch by Brett Hall truly was.

WHAT A CATCH! At the Erwin 7-on-7 camp today, @SMHSMustangsFB WR Brett Hall MOSS'D the DB then goes around his back to hold onto the ball! Definitely #SCtop10 worthy! @RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/te2ydkYuKA — Chris Womack (@Chris_Womack) July 10, 2018

As captured by Western North Carolina ABC affiliate WLOS sports anchor Chris Womack, Smoky Mountain wide receiver Brett Hall and his teammates were competing at the Erwin 7v7 camp when Hall was sent out on a deep route. The ball came in a bit shallow, which led to Hall’s initial heroics, on which he Moss’d his defender (think Randy).

Yet that was just the start of his amazing grab. He then went from Moss-ing the catch to pulling a Tyrone Prothro, moving the ball around his back to hold on to the catch as he landed in the end zone.

Frankly, it’s hard to imagine how a catch could be more difficult, or executed more flawlessly, than what Hall delivered Tuesday. If he shows that he can do that while wearing pads everyone on Smoky Mountain’s schedule should watch out.