VIDEO: Is this the greatest run of the season, or just the worst tackling?

The high school football highs are always higher and the lows always lower. When those two factors intersect, they can create some of the most memorable football plays you’ll see. The hard part is diagnosing where to apportion blame and credit.

Case in point: This remarkable touchdown run by Mount Dora (Fla.) junior quarterback Roman Newkirk. The optimal question is whether it’s remarkable for Newkirk’s elusiveness or Trinity Catholic’s shoddy finishing on their tackles.

Judge for yourself:

A strong case for Newkirk’s skills: Mount Dora lost the game, 36-15. And Trinity Catholic is no slouch; the Celtics are already off to a 4-0 start.

Still, at least three of those attempted tackles are, how do you say, abysmally executed? A little more follow through should have brought Newkirk down far before the end zone. That didn’t happen, though neither did a full-scale Mount Dora comeback, as the aforementioned final score attests to.

Let’s see if Newkirk has another break away touchdown up his sleeve. A second wild run would seem to confirm his skill. Here’s hoping, because the first one sure was fun to watch.