VIDEO: James Bouknight of the PSA Cardinals had a retro JaVale McGee-like block at Peach Jam

MacDuffie School (Mass.) forward James Bouknight, a four-star shooting guard for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit, came through with a defensive play that is far beyond the expectation for his position during Peach Jam action.

Bouknight, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard, found himself in the paint as an opposing guard went up for a would-be jam. The ball never got to the rim. Instead, it was Bouknight who elevated to simultaneously reject the ball right at the rim in an impressive display of athleticism and tenacity.

In fact, it was so emphatic that it felt almost a bit like one of the highlight plays from a retro, Washington Wizards-era JaVale McGee. In other words, a bit like this:

Bouknight’s block — which could have become a block/steal if he could have held on to just a touch of possession — was one of the standout plays from the PSA Cardinals’ morning matchup with Kansas-based MoKan Elite, the squad which once featured both Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young.

This MoKan Elite squad may not be that talented up top, but it still gave the Cardinals trouble … except on one breakaway, when Bouknight decided he wasn’t letting someone bring down the house on his head.

A rising senior at MacDuffie, a Massachusetts prep school, Bouknight holds scholarship offers from UConn, UMass, Kansas State, Minnesota, Rhode Island and a handful of other schools. That list may grow with a few more defensive plays like the one he authored at the Peach Jam.