USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Jhari Patterson threw up a peace sign on blazing TD return

Reynolds WR and kick returner Jhari Patterson (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Jhari Patterson threw up a peace sign on blazing TD return

Football

VIDEO: Jhari Patterson threw up a peace sign on blazing TD return

Now THIS is confidence in one’s speed.

Meet Jhari Patterson. A junior wide receiver and safety for Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C., Patterson is also a dangerous kick returner. Case in point: This blazing touchdown runback against crosstown rival Asheville earlier this year all but locked up a fourth-straight conference title.

That speed burning sprint came at the start of the second half of Reynolds’ 37-14 victory, per our Gannett partners, the Asheville Citizen-News. And Patterson was so confident he was home free at the end of the dash that he had the temerity to throw up a peace sign.

You know what? He was right. He was gone and off to the races.

“I told the kids there were a lot of things I wish we’d done better tonight,” Reynolds coach Shane Laws told the Citizen-News after the win. “But as far as making plays when we needed to make plays, and making some big plays when we needed to make big plays, I couldn’t ask for any more. And as far as effort, the kids played their tails off.”

That “big plays” mention? Yup, that’s Patterson, right down to the peace sign.

 

, , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-jhari-patterson-threw-up-a-peace-sign-on-blazing-td-return
VIDEO: Jhari Patterson threw up a peace sign on blazing TD return
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.