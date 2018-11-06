VIDEO: Jhari Patterson threw up a peace sign on blazing TD return

Now THIS is confidence in one’s speed.

Meet Jhari Patterson. A junior wide receiver and safety for Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C., Patterson is also a dangerous kick returner. Case in point: This blazing touchdown runback against crosstown rival Asheville earlier this year all but locked up a fourth-straight conference title.

GOT TO HIT THEM WITH THE PEACE SIGN ✌️ (via jhunch2x/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ji75e4JADu — Overtime (@overtime) November 6, 2018

That speed burning sprint came at the start of the second half of Reynolds’ 37-14 victory, per our Gannett partners, the Asheville Citizen-News. And Patterson was so confident he was home free at the end of the dash that he had the temerity to throw up a peace sign.

You know what? He was right. He was gone and off to the races.

“I told the kids there were a lot of things I wish we’d done better tonight,” Reynolds coach Shane Laws told the Citizen-News after the win. “But as far as making plays when we needed to make plays, and making some big plays when we needed to make big plays, I couldn’t ask for any more. And as far as effort, the kids played their tails off.”

That “big plays” mention? Yup, that’s Patterson, right down to the peace sign.